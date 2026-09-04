Bihar floods submerge roads, 300 Pratapganj students use private boats

With no official help in sight, parents and teachers are organizing boat rides for students, though it's risky and far from ideal.

Teacher Abdul Barik says, "It is difficult. We feel a bit scared when boarding the boat. The main road to the school is submerged in water, so we have to call a private boat from nearby to go back and forth. If a raised bridge were built, we wouldn't face this trouble."

Meanwhile, families are also worried about safety as floodwaters have entered their homes and livestock are struggling for food and shelter in low-lying areas.

Bihar Minister Ram Kirpal Yadav said the Chief Minister is monitoring the situation and coordinating with officials, and arrangements for boats and medicines have been made.