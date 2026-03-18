Bihar gangster threatens police, killed in encounter
Kundan Thakur, a well-known gangster from Bihar, was shot dead in an early-morning encounter with the Special Task Force and local police in Ramdihah village.
Just days before, Thakur had called the police from a Nepal-based number, threatening to kill up to 15 officers, a call that quickly spread on social media.
He was wanted in several cases, including murder and offenses under the Arms Act, and was linked to an attack on a drugs dealer.
Both gangsters were shot dead
After tracing his location through that threatening call, police surrounded Thakur's hideout around 2:30am.
A gunfight broke out; both Thakur and his associate Priyanshu Dubey were killed. Sadly, STF Constable Shriram Yadav also lost his life in the crossfire.
Two people accused of sheltering the gangsters have been arrested; weapons were recovered at the scene, and police are still searching for others who escaped.
Security has been tightened in Chakia as investigations continue.