Bihar gangster threatens police, killed in encounter

Both gangsters were shot dead

After tracing his location through that threatening call, police surrounded Thakur's hideout around 2:30am.

A gunfight broke out; both Thakur and his associate Priyanshu Dubey were killed. Sadly, STF Constable Shriram Yadav also lost his life in the crossfire.

Two people accused of sheltering the gangsters have been arrested; weapons were recovered at the scene, and police are still searching for others who escaped.

Security has been tightened in Chakia as investigations continue.