Bihar government raises DA dr by 3% for employees, pensioners

Right ahead of Chhath Puja, the Bihar government has bumped up dearness allowance (DA) for state employees and dearness relief (DR) for pensioners by 3%.

The new rates, going from 60% to 63% under the Seventh Pay Commission, kick in from July 1, 2026.

Employees and pensioners on older pay scales also get a boost, with DA/DR rising from 483% to 497%.