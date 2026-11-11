Bihar government raises DA dr by 3% for employees, pensioners
Right ahead of Chhath Puja, the Bihar government has bumped up dearness allowance (DA) for state employees and dearness relief (DR) for pensioners by 3%.
The new rates, going from 60% to 63% under the Seventh Pay Commission, kick in from July 1, 2026.
Employees and pensioners on older pay scales also get a boost, with DA/DR rising from 483% to 497%.
Employees receive July October arrears cash
To sweeten the deal, employees will get their arrears for July to October paid out in cash.
This move mirrors a recent central government hike and aims to help folks manage rising costs during the festive season.
For many, it's a welcome bit of good news right before Chhath celebrations kick off on November 13.