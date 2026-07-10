Bihar government sacks more than 3,000 teachers with fake degrees
India
The Bihar government is letting go of more than 3,000 teachers who landed jobs using fake degrees and certificates.
Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwary shared that a Vigilance Bureau probe uncovered widespread use of forged documents between 2006 and 2015, with some candidates even citing colleges that do not exist.
FIRs filed, Bihar to recover salaries
FIRs have been filed against the accused teachers, and the government plans to recover salaries paid during their time on the job.
Even those who resigned before getting caught will not escape accountability.
Tiwary stressed that Bihar is taking a zero-tolerance stand on corruption in education.