Bihar government schools shift to 6:30am-12:30pm amid summer heat
India
Bihar's government schools are switching up their schedule: classes will now run from 6:30am to 12:30pm starting right away and sticking around until June 30, 2026.
This move is all about keeping students safe from the summer heat while making sure learning keeps rolling.
Bihar schools assembly, midday meal, 12:20
Every morning kicks off with a prayer and assembly at 6:30am. then it's straight into classes.
For primary and middle schoolers, there's a midday meal break from 9:00am to 9:40am.
The last session wraps up at 12:20pm followed by a quick review and planning time before heading home.