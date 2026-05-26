Bihar govt mandates quarterly 2-day family trips counted as duty
India
Bihar's government is mixing work with wanderlust: all government officers and employees now have to take two-day family trips every three months, visiting tourist, ecotourism, or rural spots outside their home districts.
These trips count as time spent on duty, and officials may not conduct review meetings or site inspections for official work purposes during them.
They are meant to help boost local tourism and show off Bihar's hidden gems.
Weekend attraction visits, reports, homestay upgrades
Employees must stay Friday and Saturday nights, check out up to three nearby attractions, and then submit a report with photos and personal notes.
District officials are stepping up too: they're working on better homestays and boarding options so these adventures are comfortable for everyone.