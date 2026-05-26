Bihar govt mandates quarterly 2-day family trips counted as duty India May 26, 2026

Bihar's government is mixing work with wanderlust: all government officers and employees now have to take two-day family trips every three months, visiting tourist, ecotourism, or rural spots outside their home districts.

These trips count as time spent on duty, and officials may not conduct review meetings or site inspections for official work purposes during them.

They are meant to help boost local tourism and show off Bihar's hidden gems.