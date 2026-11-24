Bihar head-on crash on Lakhisarai-Jamui road kills 5, injures 3
A serious crash on the Lakhisarai-Jamui road in Bihar took five lives and left three people hurt early Tuesday near Gunsagar village.
The four family members were residents of Dhaka village in East Champaran district, along with driver Zafar Alam (45).
The group was traveling together when their SUV collided head-on with a truck.
Officials suspect fog in Lakhisarai-Jamui crash
Officials say foggy conditions may have caused the 5:30am collision.
Emergency teams responded quickly, rushing everyone to Lakhisarai Sadar Hospital.
Sadly, doctors confirmed five deaths; among the three injured, one is critical while the other two are undergoing treatment.
An investigation is ongoing.