Bihar, Jharkhand end about a 26-year Sone river standoff in Delhi
India
Bihar and Jharkhand just ended about a 26-year standoff over the Sone River by signing a big agreement in Delhi.
Now, Bihar gets 5.75 million acre-feet (MAF) of water and Jharkhand gets 2 MAF, a clear split that's been up in the air since Jharkhand became a state in 2000.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah was there for the signing.
Deal boosts farming and water access
This deal isn't just about paperwork: it's set to boost farming, improve drinking water access, and help rural areas like Gaya and Bhojpur (Bihar) and Palamu (Jharkhand).
Plus, new projects like linking the Sone and Falgu rivers are on the way to strengthen water security.
Leaders from both states thanked PM Modi and Amit Shah for helping make it happen.