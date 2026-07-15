Bihar launches 'Sabka Samman, Jeevan Aasan' for 75+ property registration
India
Bihar just rolled out Sabka Samman, Jeevan Aasan, a new scheme letting people aged 75 and older register property right from home, so they can skip the hassle of crowded registry offices.
Launched last week in Hajipur and now live at 10 spots, including Patna; it's all about making things smoother for seniors.
Online booking enables mobile registration
Seniors can book a slot online and a Mobile Registration Unit shows up at their door with all the tech (biometric scanners, cameras, and digital signature pads) to handle everything on the spot.
Once done, they get their registered deed as a secure PDF via SMS.
The goal? Make registration easy for elders and cut out shady brokers by going fully digital.