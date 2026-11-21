Bihar locks 6 energy projects with MOUs at Patna event
Bihar has locked in six big energy projects, two nuclear power plants, and four pumped storage sites, after signing MOUs at the Bihar Business Connect-2026 event in Patna.
The goal? To seriously ramp up the state's power supply and storage, with Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary calling it a major step for Bihar's future.
Bihar targets uninterrupted power by 2030
The nuclear plants are planned for Banka and Siwan, while the pumped storage projects will come up in Nawada, Jamui, and Aurangabad.
All of this is part of a bigger push to deliver uninterrupted electricity by 2030.
Energy Secretary-cum-Chairman and Managing Director of Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited (BSPHCL) Ajay Yadav (IAS) said these projects should boost energy security, attract investment, and help grow Bihar's economy, setting up the state for steady progress ahead.