Bihar: LPG cylinder blast at meat shop, 11 injured
India
An LPG cylinder exploded at a meat shop in Bettiah, Bihar on Friday, injuring 11 people—including two women and a six-year-old girl who are in critical condition.
The blast happened around lunchtime near a local bank, quickly filling the area with smoke and fire.
Cause of explosion being ascertained
Locals and police acted fast to help those hurt, getting them first to a nearby health center and then to the Government Medical College for further treatment.
Officials say they're looking into what caused the explosion and are reminding everyone about the importance of safety with LPG cylinders in shops.
Senior officers are also checking in with families to make sure victims get proper care.