Bihar magistrate's wife survives shooting in Jharkhand; 3 arrested

Police crack case, reveal revenge motive

Police arrested three men—Shyam Kumar Sah, Subodh Kumar Sah, and Mohammed Arif—on January 21.

Investigators say the suspects confessed that Kumari's husband had offered ₹2 lakh to have her killed, and they accepted the money; the attack followed a pending divorce case involving her husband, Sasaram Judicial Magistrate Santosh Kumar Sah.

Officers recovered two bikes, a pistol, and masks from the suspects.

The investigation is still ongoing with more people possibly involved.