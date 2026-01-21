Bihar magistrate's wife survives shooting in Jharkhand; 3 arrested
Vandana Kumari, the wife of a Bihar magistrate, was shot at by bike-borne attackers in Jharkhand's Godda district.
She had just left a family court after visiting in connection with a pending divorce case and was traveling with her brother when the attack happened.
Thankfully, she survived and is recovering in hospital.
Police crack case, reveal revenge motive
Police arrested three men—Shyam Kumar Sah, Subodh Kumar Sah, and Mohammed Arif—on January 21.
Investigators say the suspects confessed that Kumari's husband had offered ₹2 lakh to have her killed, and they accepted the money; the attack followed a pending divorce case involving her husband, Sasaram Judicial Magistrate Santosh Kumar Sah.
Officers recovered two bikes, a pistol, and masks from the suspects.
The investigation is still ongoing with more people possibly involved.