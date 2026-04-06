Bihar man arrested for killing wife, blamed attack on jackal India Apr 06, 2026

A 75-year-old man in Bihar's Katihar district has been arrested after allegedly killing his wife and blaming it on a wild animal.

Ramni Devi, 70, was critically injured in a cornfield while cutting grass and later died during treatment, and her husband Dhaneshwar Singh claimed she'd been attacked by a jackal while cutting grass.

The family initially believed it was a jackal attack and even performed her last rites based on this story.