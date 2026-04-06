Bihar man arrested for killing wife, blamed attack on jackal
A 75-year-old man in Bihar's Katihar district has been arrested after allegedly killing his wife and blaming it on a wild animal.
Ramni Devi, 70, was critically injured in a cornfield while cutting grass and later died during treatment, and her husband Dhaneshwar Singh claimed she'd been attacked by a jackal while cutting grass.
The family initially believed it was a jackal attack and even performed her last rites based on this story.
Dhaneshwar Singh and 2 grandsons confess
Things changed when police discovered a knife near the scene and started digging deeper.
It turned out Singh had killed Devi out of personal enmity while they were working in the field, and their two grandsons helped hide the weapon to back up his story.
All three have now confessed and are in police custody.