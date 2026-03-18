Bihar: Man shot dead during police raid on POCSO accused
During a police raid in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, on March 17, a 60-year-old man named Jagat Veer Rai was shot dead.
Police had come to Chorniya village to arrest Bhikhari Rai on charges of child sexual offenses under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act).
Things escalated quickly when villagers started attacking the police with stones and sticks.
Inquiry to be conducted
Police say they fired back only after being attacked and hearing gunshots from locals.
Two officers and two Home Guard personnel were injured in the chaos.
But villagers claim Jagat Veer Rai was shot without warning when he objected to a house search.
Officials said an independent inquiry would be conducted; an FSL (forensic) team has been called and additional officers have been deployed.