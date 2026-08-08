Bihar minister Deepak Prakash sworn in as MLC, SC told
India
Bihar's minister Deepak Prakash is officially in the clear: he's now a member of the Legislative Council (MLC) after taking his oath, the state government told the Supreme Court on Friday.
This update came after a plea argued he should lose his minister post for not joining either House within six months of being appointed.
Deepak Prakash meets legislature joining deadline
The Constitution says ministers must become part of the legislature within six months.
With Prakash's new MLC status, he meets that rule, and the state government told the Supreme Court that he had been nominated as an MLC and had taken oath as an MLC.
So, for now, it looks like all boxes are ticked.