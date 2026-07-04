Bihar MLA Raju Kumar Singh jailed for 2018 farmhouse firing
India
Bihar BJP MLA Raju Kumar Singh has been sentenced to four years in prison after a Delhi court found him guilty in connection with a celebratory firing incident at his farmhouse back in 2018, a move that tragically led to the death of Dr. Archana Gupta.
Because his sentence is over two years, Singh could lose his assembly seat unless a higher court steps in.
Raju Kumar Singh to pay ₹25L
Along with jail time, Singh has to pay ₹25 lakh as compensation to Dr. Gupta's family or face three more months behind bars.
The court gave him four years for culpable homicide and an extra two months under the Arms Act.
The case is a reminder that reckless celebrations can have serious consequences.