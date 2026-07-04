Bihar MLA Raju Kumar Singh jailed for 2018 farmhouse firing India Jul 04, 2026

Bihar BJP MLA Raju Kumar Singh has been sentenced to four years in prison after a Delhi court found him guilty in connection with a celebratory firing incident at his farmhouse back in 2018, a move that tragically led to the death of Dr. Archana Gupta.

Because his sentence is over two years, Singh could lose his assembly seat unless a higher court steps in.