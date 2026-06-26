Bihar monsoon hits 60.1mm in June, paddy planting disrupted India Jun 26, 2026

Bihar's monsoon is off to a rough start: rainfall is down by nearly half this June, with just 60.1mm recorded instead of the usual 115.9mm.

This has thrown paddy planting out of sync in districts like Patna, Gaya, Gopalganj, and Muzaffarpur (some seeing up to 75% less rain).

Other areas including Saharsa and East Champaran are struggling too, as dry fields make sowing tough for farmers.