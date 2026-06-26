Bihar monsoon hits 60.1mm in June, paddy planting disrupted
India
Bihar's monsoon is off to a rough start: rainfall is down by nearly half this June, with just 60.1mm recorded instead of the usual 115.9mm.
This has thrown paddy planting out of sync in districts like Patna, Gaya, Gopalganj, and Muzaffarpur (some seeing up to 75% less rain).
Other areas including Saharsa and East Champaran are struggling too, as dry fields make sowing tough for farmers.
Government forecasts rain, urges staggered nurseries
The government says heavy rain could finally arrive from June 27.
Meanwhile, officials are asking farmers to try staggered nursery methods and switch to crops that need less water.
Crisis teams are prepping backup plans so farmers are not left stranded if the rain keeps playing hard-to-get.