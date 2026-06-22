Bihar NEET reexam catches 9 impersonators allegedly paid ₹40L

Officials suspect interstate syndicate, 30 arrested

The investigation has now led to 30 arrests, including five medical students, and officials suspect an interstate cheating syndicate is behind it all.

Some fake candidates managed to slip past biometric checks, and seven employees from the agency handling attendance have been detained.

Meanwhile, another scam popped up in Muzaffarpur where a gang sold fake NEET question papers online for big money.

Authorities are digging into digital evidence and bank records as they try to connect the dots.