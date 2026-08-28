Bihar on edge as rivers hit danger after Nepal floods
India
Bihar is on edge right now as major rivers like the Ganga River, Kosi River, and Gandak River are hitting or crossing danger marks in several districts.
This spike in water levels follows continuous rainfall and deadly flash floods in Nepal, which have already claimed 538 lives.
With the threat of flooding looming, officials in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh are keeping a close watch to keep people safe.
Rivers above danger, authorities monitoring
The Gandak River has gone above danger level in Gopalganj, while the Kosi River and Burhi Gandak River are at critical points in Khagaria, Katihar, and Kursela.
The Ganga River is also above danger mark at several spots around Patna and Bhagalpur.
Authorities are stepping up monitoring of their river systems downstream.