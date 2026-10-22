Bihar opens TRE-4.0 recruitment for 33,320 teacher posts now
India
Thinking about a teaching career in Bihar? The state is hiring for a massive 33,320 teacher posts through the TRE-4.0 exam.
Applications are open now, with fee payment due by October 25 and the online application deadline on October 26, so don't wait until the last minute.
Apply early on BSEB website
Head over to the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) website to apply.
It's smart to get your application in early. Heavy web traffic can cause glitches close to the deadline.
Double-check your info, make sure your fee goes through, and save copies of everything just in case.
Keep an eye on official updates so you don't miss any important steps!