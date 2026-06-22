Bihar orders judicial probe into Bharat Bhushan Tiwari killing

Family says Bharat Bhushan Tiwari unarmed

Tiwari was shot by police on June 17 and later died during treatment. Officers say he fired at them with an illegal gun during his arrest, but his family insists he surrendered peacefully and was unarmed: videos online seem to back their claim.

Known for raising local issues on social media, Tiwari had no criminal record, according to his family.

The case has led to suspensions of four police personnel, including the station house officer concerned, and demands for accountability from all sides.