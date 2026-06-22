Bihar orders judicial probe into Bharat Bhushan Tiwari killing
Bihar has ordered a judicial probe into the controversial killing of Bharat Bhushan Tiwari in Bihar's Bhojpur district.
Public anger over the incident pushed for action, and now a PIL is calling for a CBI investigation, an FIR against the officers involved, and oversight by a retired Supreme Court judge.
Family says Bharat Bhushan Tiwari unarmed
Tiwari was shot by police on June 17 and later died during treatment. Officers say he fired at them with an illegal gun during his arrest, but his family insists he surrendered peacefully and was unarmed: videos online seem to back their claim.
Known for raising local issues on social media, Tiwari had no criminal record, according to his family.
The case has led to suspensions of four police personnel, including the station house officer concerned, and demands for accountability from all sides.