Bihar orders vehicle owners to remove caste stickers, ₹2,000 fine
Bihar has told all vehicle owners to remove caste-related words, phrases, or stickers from their vehicles within a month or get ready to pay fines up to ₹2,000.
The idea is simple: keep the roads neutral and stop showing off caste identities, a practice that's been widespread across India.
After the first week of June 2026, anyone caught with these stickers faces penalties under the Motor Vehicles Act.
Bihar launches intelligent traffic management system
traffic police will be checking vehicles across Bihar to make sure everyone follows the new rule.
On top of that, Bihar is rolling out an Intelligent Traffic Management System at hundreds of intersections (think over 1,000 cameras watching for traffic violations like speeding or running red lights).
The system is even expected to incorporate facial recognition technology to spot repeat offenders and send e-challans automatically.
It's all about making roads safer and a bit more equal for everyone.