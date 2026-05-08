Bihar orders vehicle owners to remove caste stickers, ₹2,000 fine

Bihar launches intelligent traffic management system

traffic police will be checking vehicles across Bihar to make sure everyone follows the new rule.

On top of that, Bihar is rolling out an Intelligent Traffic Management System at hundreds of intersections (think over 1,000 cameras watching for traffic violations like speeding or running red lights).

The system is even expected to incorporate facial recognition technology to spot repeat offenders and send e-challans automatically.

It's all about making roads safer and a bit more equal for everyone.