Bihar Police arrest 30 in Lakhisarai NEET-UG retest cheating ring
India
Bihar Police just uncovered a big cheating racket during the NEET-UG retest in Lakhisarai on June 21.
30 people were arrested, including nine impersonators and 18 biometric staff, for using fake Aadhaar cards and forged documents to sneak past exam security.
Two MBBS students, biometric firms investigated
Turns out, two fourth-year MBBS students played key roles: one connected candidates with an interstate solver gang, while the other worked right in the biometric verification team.
The scam hit three exam centers, including KRK College and Kendriya Vidyalaya.
Now, authorities are looking into how biometric management companies let this slip through, especially since the retest was ordered after the earlier question paper leak.