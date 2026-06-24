Bihar Police arrest 30 in Lakhisarai NEET-UG retest cheating ring

Two MBBS students, biometric firms investigated

Turns out, two fourth-year MBBS students played key roles: one connected candidates with an interstate solver gang, while the other worked right in the biometric verification team.

The scam hit three exam centers, including KRK College and Kendriya Vidyalaya.

Now, authorities are looking into how biometric management companies let this slip through, especially since the retest was ordered after the earlier question paper leak.