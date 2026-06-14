Bihar Police Prohibition Constable exam candidates block Patliputra tracks
India
Thousands of students heading to the Bihar Police Prohibition Constable exam found themselves stranded at Patliputra railway station due to major train delays.
Worried about missing their big test, students blocked the tracks and brought several trains to a halt, demanding quick solutions so they could reach their exam centers on time.
Officials intervened, railways arranged special trains
The protest led to hours of disruption, with trains stuck and platforms crowded.
Senior officials stepped in to talk things through with the students and promised help.
In response, railways arranged special trains and extra transport for those affected.
After some tense hours, students cleared the tracks and train services slowly got back on track.