Bihar Police restrict AK-47 and INSAS use during protests
India
Bihar Police just rolled out new rules restricting the use of assault rifles like AK-47s and INSAS during protests.
This shift comes after a viral video showed a cop allegedly firing an AK-47 at student demonstrators in Siwan in July, which sparked major public outrage.
Now, these weapons can only be used if lives are truly at risk.
Tejashwi Yadav detained demanding fair exams
The police have been told to stick to nonlethal methods first, using guns only as a last resort.
The Siwan incident led to the removal of the local police chief and protests in Siwan and Patna, especially from students angry about leaked exam papers.
Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav was even detained while demanding fair exams and accountability.