Bihar Police seize 46,549kg ganja and 149.6kg heroin

Bihar Police have stepped up their fight against drugs this year, seizing over 46,549kg of ganja and 149.6kg of heroin by late October.

The crackdown also uncovered more than 11.56 lakh narcotic tablets and capsules, with Araria, Supaul, and Madhubani seeing the biggest ganja busts.

Patna and Purnea topped the charts for heroin seizures.