Bihar Police seize 46,549kg ganja and 149.6kg heroin
Bihar Police have stepped up their fight against drugs this year, seizing over 46,549kg of ganja and 149.6kg of heroin by late October.
The crackdown also uncovered more than 11.56 lakh narcotic tablets and capsules, with Araria, Supaul, and Madhubani seeing the biggest ganja busts.
Patna and Purnea topped the charts for heroin seizures.
Bihar records 4,232 cases 6,104 arrests
This anti-drug drive led to 4,232 cases filed and 6,104 arrests, way up from last year.
Police also confiscated 4.92 lakh narcotic injections and over 5.11 lakh bottles of codeine-based cough syrup.
On top of that, they wiped out 512.235 acres of illegal opium crops.
As part of the Drug-Free Bihar Campaign 2026, officials are planning de-addiction wards and declaring areas around schools as drug-free zones to keep young people safer.