Bihar police seize crores from 2 government officials in raid
Big news from Bihar: police just seized assets worth crores of rupees from two government officials, Kishanganj SDPO Gautam Kumar and Saharsa District Rural Development Agency director Vaibhav Kumar.
The Economic Offenses Unit led the March 31 crackdown after finding that both had way more assets than their official incomes suggested, raising serious questions about where all that money came from.
Gautam Kumar, Vaibhav Kumar assets higher
Turns out, Gautam's assets were over 60% higher than what he reported, and Vaibhav's were nearly 80% higher.
Police uncovered documents for 25 benami land parcels at Gautam's place, plus a fancy house in Purnea worth ₹2.5 crore. His family and a friend are also under the scanner for suspicious cash transfers.
Vaibhav had land parcels in relatives' names, big insurance investments, and even an industrial training institute in Muzaffarpur, built at an estimated cost of ₹1.5 crore.
The investigation is still on as authorities work to build their case for legal action.