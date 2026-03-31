Bihar police seize crores from 2 government officials in raid

Gautam Kumar, Vaibhav Kumar assets higher

Turns out, Gautam's assets were over 60% higher than what he reported, and Vaibhav's were nearly 80% higher.

Police uncovered documents for 25 benami land parcels at Gautam's place, plus a fancy house in Purnea worth ₹2.5 crore. His family and a friend are also under the scanner for suspicious cash transfers.

Vaibhav had land parcels in relatives' names, big insurance investments, and even an industrial training institute in Muzaffarpur, built at an estimated cost of ₹1.5 crore.

The investigation is still on as authorities work to build their case for legal action.