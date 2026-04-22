Bihar police suspend Purnia SHO Shabana Azmi over uniform reels

Bihar police identify 50 personnel

Azmi's suspension is not an isolated case: it is part of a statewide crackdown.

Police have identified 50 personnel across 20 districts (with 16 just from Patna) who have made similar posts.

On April 20, top officials reminded everyone that creating content in uniform is off-limits and mobile phones should be used for work only, all to keep up the discipline and integrity expected from the force.