Bihar police uncover NEET-UG 'solvers' racket in Lakhisarai, 24 arrested
Bihar police uncovered a big cheating racket during the NEET-UG re-exam in Lakhisarai on June 21.
The gang used impersonators, called "solvers," to take the test for real candidates.
24 people, including medical students and biometric company staff, were arrested.
This retest happened because the original exam was scrapped over paper leak allegations, affecting over 2 million students.
Suspects include Arpit Raj, Mayank Kashyap
Police suspect Arpit Raj, a student of ANM Medical College and Hospital, Gaya, to be one of the masterminds behind the alleged network and
Mayank Kashyap, a third-year MBBS student at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), who reportedly entered the Hasanpur High School examination center posing as a biometric company employee.
Raids at KRK Higher Secondary School led to more arrests, like Poonam Kumari, a nursing student at Banaras Hindu University, and Saurabh Jha, a student of AIIMS Rae Bareli.
Police say insiders helped breach exam security protocols, and they are still investigating how deep this goes.