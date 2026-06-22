Bihar police uncover NEET-UG 'solvers' racket in Lakhisarai, 24 arrested

Suspects include Arpit Raj, Mayank Kashyap

Police suspect Arpit Raj, a student of ANM Medical College and Hospital, Gaya, to be one of the masterminds behind the alleged network and

Mayank Kashyap, a third-year MBBS student at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), who reportedly entered the Hasanpur High School examination center posing as a biometric company employee.

Raids at KRK Higher Secondary School led to more arrests, like Poonam Kumari, a nursing student at Banaras Hindu University, and Saurabh Jha, a student of AIIMS Rae Bareli.

Police say insiders helped breach exam security protocols, and they are still investigating how deep this goes.