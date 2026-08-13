Bihar Police withdraw AK-47s from routine policing after Siwan video
Bihar Police just announced they're ditching automatic guns like AK-47s for regular law enforcement.
From now on, these heavy-duty weapons will only be used in cases involving organized crime, militancy, or other matters.
The change comes after a video went viral showing a cop firing an AK-47 at protesting students in Siwan on July 25, sparking public outrage.
Officer Abhishek Kumar suspended
The officer, Abhishek Kumar, has been suspended following the incident.
Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav questioned the suspension of only one policeman and is planning a statewide protest on August 19.
He also thanked other leaders for raising the issue in Parliament.
The event stirred up major criticism, with many questioning why top politicians stayed silent while three students reportedly ended up hospitalized.