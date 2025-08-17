Next Article
Bihar polls: 80,000 voters could be living at non-existent addresses
A new investigation has revealed big gaps in Bihar's voter list, with thousands of people registered at addresses that don't even exist.
In some villages, over 500 voters were listed under a single roof—raising concerns among observers about how accurate and fair the state's elections really are.
Nearly 80,000 voters, or about 8% of the electorate across the three constituencies, could be affected.
ECI to hold press conference on Sunday
The Election Commission says its verification process was followed and no political parties objected at the time.
Still, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the commission of enabling "vote theft" and announced a protest march.
The ECI is set to hold a press conference on Sunday at 3pm to address these concerns and explain their side.