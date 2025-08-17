Bihar polls: 80,000 voters could be living at non-existent addresses India Aug 17, 2025

A new investigation has revealed big gaps in Bihar's voter list, with thousands of people registered at addresses that don't even exist.

In some villages, over 500 voters were listed under a single roof—raising concerns among observers about how accurate and fair the state's elections really are.

Nearly 80,000 voters, or about 8% of the electorate across the three constituencies, could be affected.