Assam: Principal arrested for lowering tricolor with feet
Fatema Khatun, a school principal in Assam's Nagaon district, was arrested on August 17, 2024, after a video showed her lowering the Indian national flag alone and folding it with her feet and knees—a clear violation of flag protocol.
The incident happened early morning on August 16, 2024, sparking outrage and leading to her arrest under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act.
Details of the incident
The flag was hoisted on Independence Day (August 15) but stayed up overnight. Khatun had hoisted it properly in front of students but came back alone the next day to lower it.
The way she handled the flag in the video upset many people locally and online.
Following complaints, she was taken into custody and has been sent to 14 days' judicial remand while authorities investigate under laws protecting national symbols.