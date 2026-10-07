Bihar Public Service Commission raises TRE 4.0 vacancies to 33,320
India
Good news if you're eyeing a teaching job in Bihar: BPSC has bumped up its Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) 4.0 vacancies to 33,320, adding 932 new spots for secondary and higher secondary teachers.
Applications have been open since September 25 on the official BPSC website.
Register at bpsc.bihar.gov.in by Oct 26
To get started, head to bpsc.bihar.gov.in and complete a one-time registration if you haven't already.
Fill out your details, upload documents, and pay the fee, ₹750 for General, OBC, EWS, and other-state candidates or ₹200 for Bihar SC/ST, women from Bihar, and PwD candidates.
The last date to apply is October 26, with fees due by October 25.
Exam dates are still under wraps for now.