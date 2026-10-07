Bihar Public Service Commission raises TRE 4.0 vacancies to 33,320

To get started, head to bpsc.bihar.gov.in and complete a one-time registration if you haven't already.

Fill out your details, upload documents, and pay the fee, ₹750 for General, OBC, EWS, and other-state candidates or ₹200 for Bihar SC/ST, women from Bihar, and PwD candidates.

The last date to apply is October 26, with fees due by October 25.

Exam dates are still under wraps for now.