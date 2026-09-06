Bihar requires state approval before CBI probes Bihar government employees

The move, announced on September 3 under a special police act, replaces older rules and requires prior consent for cases involving public servants appointed in connection with the affairs of the Government of Bihar or persons connected with Bihar-owned or controlled corporations, companies, banks, or institutions receiving Bihar financial assistance.

Each request from the CBI will be reviewed one by one, so no blanket permissions.

Key authorities like the CBI director and the Director General of Police (Bihar) have already been notified of the new steps.