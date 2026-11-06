Bihar state government mandates bank accounts for government school students
India
Big update for students in Bihar: the state government now requires every kid in a government school to open a bank account, either individually or jointly.
This move, announced on November 5, 2026, is all about making sure students can directly get benefits from government schemes and scholarships, thanks to the financial inclusion push that started back in 2014.
Bihar schools coordinate account openings
Government schools will maintain students' birth certificates in their official records, so no one gets left out.
Headmasters will team up with local banks and officials to help students, especially those eligible for scholarships, get their accounts sorted quickly.
The goal? Get it all done by December 31 through a special campaign.