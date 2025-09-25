Bihar: Student dies after allegedly jumping from hostel building
A heartbreaking incident shook Chandi Engineering College near Patna this week.
Sonam Kumari, a 20-year-old student, allegedly died by suicide after reportedly jumping from her hostel's third floor under mysterious circumstances.
Her classmates say the college principal, Dr. Gopal Nandan, harassed and intimidated her—and didn't step in to help when she needed it most.
She was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.
Student protests on campus
The news led to major student protests on campus—some vehicles were damaged and a scooter was set on fire.
Police from 20 stations were called in to calm things down.
Authorities have promised a thorough investigation, checking post-mortem reports and talking to witnesses.
Meanwhile, Sonam's close friend Shikha is getting treatment for trauma after witnessing the tragedy.
Officials say anyone found guilty of harassment or negligence will face strict action.