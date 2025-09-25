Ladakh protests: Things back to normal, 4 dead, over 50 injured India Sep 25, 2025

Leh is quiet again after Wednesday's violent protests over Ladakh's demand for statehood and Sixth Schedule protections.

The unrest turned tragic, leaving four people dead and over 50 injured when protesters set the local BJP office on fire and police opened fire.

By Thursday, officials said things were under control with prohibitory orders and heavy security across the city.