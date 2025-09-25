Next Article
Ladakh protests: Things back to normal, 4 dead, over 50 injured
India
Leh is quiet again after Wednesday's violent protests over Ladakh's demand for statehood and Sixth Schedule protections.
The unrest turned tragic, leaving four people dead and over 50 injured when protesters set the local BJP office on fire and police opened fire.
By Thursday, officials said things were under control with prohibitory orders and heavy security across the city.
Kargil shows support, urges people to remain peaceful
Kargil showed its support by observing a total shutdown on Thursday, backing Leh's demands.
The Kargil Democratic Alliance urged everyone to stay peaceful—"Violence has no place in Ladakh," said Sajad Kargili.
With gatherings restricted and police everywhere, authorities are focused on keeping things calm as the push for Ladakh's rights continues.