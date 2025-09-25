'It'll get dirty': Nalanda principal refuses vehicle for dying student 

Protests erupted at the Nalanda College of Engineering in Bihar 's Chandi on Wednesday night after a woman student allegedly fell to her death. The deceased, identified as Sonam Kumari, reportedly died on the spot after falling from a rooftop under mysterious circumstances. While some students alleged she was under stress due to poor exam scores, her family has denied these claims.

Reports Roommate invited her to dinner Other reports, on the other hand, claim that she took this extreme step allegedly due to ragging and negligence by the college administration. "At around 9:00pm last night, I asked her to come along for dinner, but she said she had eaten snacks....When I returned, her laptop was on but she was not there. I tried reaching her, but she did not answer...When I looked downstairs, I found her body," EVT Bharat quoted her roommate as saying.

Twitter Post Visuals of the protest नालंदा कॉलेज ऑफ़ इंजीनियरिंग, चंडी नालंदा में दर्दनाक घटना

आज 24 सितंबर को कॉलेज परिसर में एक छात्रा ने छत से कूदकर आत्महत्या कर ली। छात्रों का गंभीर आरोप है कि कॉलेज प्रशासन ने उसे अस्पताल ले जाने के लिए गाड़ी उपलब्ध नहीं कराई। इस देरी के कारण समय पर उपचार नहीं मिल सका और छात्रा… pic.twitter.com/9r8dMhFqGl — The Nalanda Index (@Nalanda_index) September 24, 2025

Negligence allegations Students accuse principal of negligence In the wake of Sonam's death, students have accused Principal Gopalanandan of negligence. They alleged that he refused to provide a college vehicle for immediate medical transport, saying it would "get dirty." Students believe timely transport could have saved Sonam's life. The incident led to unrest at Chandi Referral Hospital where hundreds of students gathered overnight.