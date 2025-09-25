LOADING...
'It'll get dirty': Nalanda principal refuses vehicle for dying student 
The student reportedly died on the spot

By Chanshimla Varah
Sep 25, 2025
12:07 pm
What's the story

Protests erupted at the Nalanda College of Engineering in Bihar's Chandi on Wednesday night after a woman student allegedly fell to her death. The deceased, identified as Sonam Kumari, reportedly died on the spot after falling from a rooftop under mysterious circumstances. While some students alleged she was under stress due to poor exam scores, her family has denied these claims.

Reports

Roommate invited her to dinner 

Other reports, on the other hand, claim that she took this extreme step allegedly due to ragging and negligence by the college administration. "At around 9:00pm last night, I asked her to come along for dinner, but she said she had eaten snacks....When I returned, her laptop was on but she was not there. I tried reaching her, but she did not answer...When I looked downstairs, I found her body," EVT Bharat quoted her roommate as saying.

Negligence allegations

Students accuse principal of negligence

In the wake of Sonam's death, students have accused Principal Gopalanandan of negligence. They alleged that he refused to provide a college vehicle for immediate medical transport, saying it would "get dirty." Students believe timely transport could have saved Sonam's life. The incident led to unrest at Chandi Referral Hospital where hundreds of students gathered overnight.

Unrest escalates

Protest turns violent, students clash with police

The situation at the hospital turned violent as protesters damaged a senior police officer's vehicle and set a scooter on fire. They also clashed with police personnel. In an attempt to disperse the crowd, police resorted to kicking and beating students with batons. The officers also tried to stop journalists from recording the clashes. The protesting students have demanded strict action against Principal Gopalanandan, holding him responsible for what they believe was a preventable death.