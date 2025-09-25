PM Modi flags off new Vande Bharat trains in Rajasthan
On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off three new trains in Rajasthan to make traveling to northern India easier and faster.
The lineup includes two Vande Bharat Express routes—Bikaner-Delhi Cantt and Jodhpur-Delhi Cantt—plus a new Udaipur City-Chandigarh Superfast Express that runs twice a week.
This move is set to give the region's train network a real upgrade.
Check train timings, routes, and fares
The Vande Bharat Express from Bikaner leaves at timings as per official schedule (except Wednesdays) and gets you to Delhi, while the Jodhpur one starts at timings as per official schedule and reaches Delhi.
Both offer comfy AC chair cars and an executive coach, with fares starting at ₹1,610 for chair car seats on the Jodhpur-Delhi Cantt route.
The Udaipur-Chandigarh Superfast Express has more stops—including Jaipur and Ajmer—and offers AC, sleeper, and general coaches for different budgets.
Why you should care
If you travel between Rajasthan and northern cities or just want better options for weekend getaways or college trips, these new trains could save you time—and maybe even make those early mornings feel worth it.