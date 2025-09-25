PM Modi flags off new Vande Bharat trains in Rajasthan

Check train timings, routes, and fares

The Vande Bharat Express from Bikaner leaves at timings as per official schedule (except Wednesdays) and gets you to Delhi, while the Jodhpur one starts at timings as per official schedule and reaches Delhi.

Both offer comfy AC chair cars and an executive coach, with fares starting at ₹1,610 for chair car seats on the Jodhpur-Delhi Cantt route.

The Udaipur-Chandigarh Superfast Express has more stops—including Jaipur and Ajmer—and offers AC, sleeper, and general coaches for different budgets.