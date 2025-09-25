Chhattisgarh HC says 'paaltu chuha' insult counts as mental cruelty

Court grants ₹5 lakh as permanent alimony to wife

The case didn't just stop at harsh words. The wife had messaged her husband to "leave your parents and stay with me," and admitted staying at her own parents' place for a prolonged period after marriage.

The court saw this as desertion under Indian law.

In the end, the wife's request for reconciliation was denied, but she'll receive ₹5 lakh as permanent alimony.

This ruling shows how emotional abuse and family expectations are taken seriously by Indian courts today.