₹1,000 shirt now taxed just ₹50: Modi on GST reforms
At the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted how recent GST reforms have made life easier for everyday people and businesses.
He pointed out that taxes on a ₹1,000 shirt dropped from ₹117 before 2014 to just ₹50 after GST kicked in back in 2017—making shopping a little lighter on the wallet.
Ongoing reforms aim to make taxes simpler, fairer: PM
Modi explained that these ongoing reforms are all about making taxes simpler, fairer, and more transparent.
By leveling the playing field and cutting down on tax evasion, he said the government is committed to keeping up with changes that support economic fairness and growth.
The goal: a smoother business environment and a tax system that's easier for everyone to navigate.