Telangana agriculture officer arrested for accepting bribe
India
An agriculture officer in Telangana, Bupathi Jaya Shankar, was arrested this week after the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught him accepting a ₹50,000 bribe.
He had reportedly asked for ₹1 lakh in exchange for issuing licenses for the complainant's shop to sell fertilizer, seeds, and pesticides in Mominpet mandal.
The ACB set up a sting and nabbed him while he was taking part of the money.
ACB's anti-bribery campaign
After the arrest, the ACB encouraged people to speak up if they're ever asked for a bribe by officials.
You can report it by calling 1064 or messaging 9440446106 on WhatsApp—your identity stays private.
Complaints are also welcome through their official Facebook and X accounts as part of their push for more transparency.