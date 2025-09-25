PM Modi opens up International Trade Show 2025 India Sep 25, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi just opened the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show-2025 (UPITS-2025) in Greater Noida.

Running from September 25-29, the event features 2,400+ exhibitors and is set to pull in huge crowds—think over a lakh business visitors and several lakhs from the public, with 4,50,000 B2C visitors expected.

This year, Russia is the partner country, and there's a strong focus on boosting exports and helping small businesses shine.