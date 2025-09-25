PM Modi opens up International Trade Show 2025
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just opened the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show-2025 (UPITS-2025) in Greater Noida.
Running from September 25-29, the event features 2,400+ exhibitors and is set to pull in huge crowds—think over a lakh business visitors and several lakhs from the public, with 4,50,000 B2C visitors expected.
This year, Russia is the partner country, and there's a strong focus on boosting exports and helping small businesses shine.
Infrastructure projects worth ₹1.22 lakh crore launched
UPITS-2025 brings together companies to help local businesses go global.
Alongside this, PM Modi launched new infrastructure projects worth over ₹1.22 lakh crore in Rajasthan's Banswara district: everything from a massive atomic power project to green energy plans, new water schemes, better roads, fresh train services—and more than 15,000 job appointment letters handed out to young recruits across sectors.