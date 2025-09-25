After UP, clash in Karnataka over 'I Love Muhammad' banner

A communal clash broke out in Davanagere's Karl Marx Nagar, Karnataka , on Wednesday night over a "I Love Muhammad" flex banner. The clash reportedly started after youths from another community demanded the removal of the banner. "People had gathered from both sides, but the police immediately went and dispersed everyone," SP Davanagere Uma Prashnath said. During the altercation, stones were pelted, causing damages to a few houses and injuring a young girl. She was later admitted to a government hospital.

UP Clash started in Kanpur Clashes over the banner first started in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. The controversy began on September 4 when local youths carried green flags and posters with "I Love Muhammad" during a barawafat procession. By evening, many same banners had emerged at traffic crossroads and shopfronts throughout Beconganj and Anwarganj. Locals said the intention was solely devotional. Local Hindu groups, however, objected, stating that a "new tradition" was being introduced in a space that had previously been utilized for Barawafat celebrations.

Widespread unrest Controversy spread to other states The controversy quickly spread to other parts of Uttar Pradesh and to other states and cities, including Uttarakhand, Telangana, Nagpur, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Kashipur. In Bareilly, police stopped a group from putting up a large "I Love Muhammad" hoarding near Dargah Ala Hazrat due to fears of traffic congestion during Friday prayers. This led to a brief sit-in protest which was later called off after talks with district officials.

Official response Situation led to protests in multiple cities In Kashipur, a protest turned violent, leading to arrests and demolition of structures by the district administration. Police claim that the protest was carried out without permission. According to the district's SSP, Manikant Mishra, the police attempted to contain the demonstrators, but the crowd attacked them and vandalized their vehicles. "Seven people have been arrested and 10 detained. The mastermind, Nadeem Akhtar, is being questioned to find the source of the activities that culminated in violence," said the SSP.