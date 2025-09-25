India to set up nuclear liability fund in energy bill
India is rolling out a nuclear liability fund in its upcoming atomic energy bill, expected by December 2025.
This new fund will cover accident compensation beyond the current ₹15 billion ($169 million) cap for plant operators, making it easier and safer for private and foreign companies to invest in Indian nuclear projects.
Fund will help attract private, foreign investments
This change ditches the old patchwork compensation system and brings India's rules closer to global standards—something which could benefit big players like Tata Power, Adani Power, and Reliance, who have begun preparing investment plans.
The fund is part of India's push to grow its nuclear power 12-fold by 2047, helping the country meet clean energy goals while potentially opening doors for more tech jobs, innovation, and climate action.