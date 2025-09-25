India to set up nuclear liability fund in energy bill

Fund will help attract private, foreign investments

This change ditches the old patchwork compensation system and brings India's rules closer to global standards—something which could benefit big players like Tata Power, Adani Power, and Reliance, who have begun preparing investment plans.

The fund is part of India's push to grow its nuclear power 12-fold by 2047, helping the country meet clean energy goals while potentially opening doors for more tech jobs, innovation, and climate action.