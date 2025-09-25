Next Article
'Creep creep creep': Woman films man staring at her in metro
India
A woman recently filmed a man who stared at her nonstop for 15 minutes on the Delhi Metro, and posted the video online with the caption "creep creep creep creep."
The clip quickly went viral, sparking fresh conversations about how common harassment is for women using public transport.
Incident reignites calls for better safety measures
People online were quick to call out the man's behavior as "creepy," and many supported the woman for speaking up and sharing her experience.
Some suggested using ladies-only coaches, but most agreed that safer metro rides should be a priority for everyone—not just women.
The incident has reignited calls for better safety measures and more awareness around harassment in Delhi's metro system.