Ladakh protests: Curfew in Leh as violence leaves 4 dead

Talks with local leaders on October 6

The violence has left four people dead and about 80 injured, with protests spreading to Kargil as well.

The government blamed "provocative statements" for fueling tensions but says it remains committed to addressing Ladakh's concerns.

Talks between officials and local leaders are set for October 6.

Meanwhile, activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 15-day hunger strike amid the turmoil, saying the fight for Ladakh's rights will continue—just in a different way.