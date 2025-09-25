Ladakh protests: Curfew in Leh as violence leaves 4 dead
Leh is under indefinite curfew after protests demanding statehood and special constitutional status for Ladakh turned violent.
The unrest began after two hunger strikers were hospitalized, prompting the youth wing of the Leh Apex Body to call a shutdown, which then escalated into violence.
Clashes broke out, property was damaged, and vehicles were set on fire.
Talks with local leaders on October 6
The violence has left four people dead and about 80 injured, with protests spreading to Kargil as well.
The government blamed "provocative statements" for fueling tensions but says it remains committed to addressing Ladakh's concerns.
Talks between officials and local leaders are set for October 6.
Meanwhile, activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 15-day hunger strike amid the turmoil, saying the fight for Ladakh's rights will continue—just in a different way.