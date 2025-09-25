Delhi HC: Customs can't seize personal gold jewelry India Sep 25, 2025

Just in: The Delhi High Court ruled that customs officials can't confiscate personal gold jewelry, even if it's 24-carat.

This came after a woman named Ashiya had her four gold bangles (totaling 250gm) taken at Delhi airport—she got them back, only paying warehousing fees since she wasn't smuggling, carrying commercial amounts, or a habitual offender.