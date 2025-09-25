Delhi HC: Customs can't seize personal gold jewelry
Just in: The Delhi High Court ruled that customs officials can't confiscate personal gold jewelry, even if it's 24-carat.
This came after a woman named Ashiya had her four gold bangles (totaling 250gm) taken at Delhi airport—she got them back, only paying warehousing fees since she wasn't smuggling, carrying commercial amounts, or a habitual offender.
Gold openly worn doesn't mean you're smuggling bullion
The court made it clear: wearing high-purity gold openly doesn't mean you're trying to sneak in bullion for resale.
If you're not hiding your jewelry and there's no evidence of smuggling, it's treated as personal under the Baggage Rules, 2016—not something customs should grab.
Tips for smooth customs experience when traveling with gold
If you're traveling with gold jewelry, experts say keep proof handy—old photos, receipts, or engravings help show it's yours.
Unused or packaged pieces might raise eyebrows under customs rules and could lead to fines.
Always declare your valuables and be ready to prove ownership when returning to India.