Delhi: 17 female students accuse Swami Parthasarathy of sexual harassment
Seventeen female students at Delhi's Sri Sharda Institute of Indian Management have accused Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati (also known as Swami Parthasarathy) of sexual harassment.
The allegations include hidden cameras in the women's hostel and pressure for late-night visits, with one student even forced to change her name.
The institute, which is linked to Karnataka's Sri Sharada Peetham, is now under intense scrutiny.
Students threatened with suspension, withheld documents
Most of the students who spoke up are scholarship recipients from less privileged backgrounds.
They say they faced abusive messages, unwanted advances, and heavy pressure from faculty to comply—sometimes under threat of suspension or withheld documents.
Meanwhile, the institute has cut ties with Parthasarathy, but he remains on the run as authorities continue their search.