PM Modi calls for self-reliant India at global trade show
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants India to rely more on itself and less on imports.
Speaking at an international trade show, he encouraged building up local industries—especially as global supply chains are being re-evaluated.
The goal? Stronger homegrown production for a more resilient economy.
Modi's message aligns with 'Make in India' campaign
Modi's message fits right in with the 'Make in India' push, which is all about boosting local manufacturing and cutting down imports.
He called for fresh ideas and investments, especially in tech, farming, and green energy.
His focus on sustainable growth struck a chord with business leaders, who see self-sufficiency as key for India's future.